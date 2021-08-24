Dr Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao named chairman of Backward Classes Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday appointed Dr Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao as chairman of the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the Commission will have Ch Upendra, Shubhapradh Patel Nooli and K Kishor Goud as members. The BC Welfare Department Commissioner will be the member-secretary.