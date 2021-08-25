STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Backward Classes Bandhu scheme around the corner after Dalit Bandhu?

Published: 25th August 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao at the party’s State committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are more welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu in the offing in the State? TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while elaborating on the Dalit Bandhu scheme for over one hour at a two-hour long TRS State committee meeting held at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, reportedly assured that he would launch a similar scheme for Backward Classes (BCs) and other poorer sections in future. 

“The Chief Minister said that several welfare schemes could be implemented in phases as the TRS will be in power for 20 more years,” a senior TRS leader told Express after the meeting.Speaking to reporters later, TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the government would decide on the implementation of BC Bandhu or any other scheme at an appropriate time.

It was decided in the meeting to constitute party committees at the village, mandal, town, district and State levels by the end of September. The Chief Minister will lay a foundation stone for the party office to be constructed in Delhi on September 2. As the TRS has completed 20 years, celebrations to mark the event would be held in the last week of October or in November. “Due to elections and Covid-19, the annual party plenary was not held for two years. The two-decade celebrations will be conducted once the new State committee is in place,” Rama Rao said.

Huzurabad a ‘small’ bypoll

Rama Rao said the Huzurabad bypoll was not discussed in the meeting. “It is a very small one for the party. TRS has been registering stupendous victories right from the 2018 Assembly elections. Since the beginning, Huzurabad (Kamalapur) Assembly segment is a stronghold for the TRS. The people will support the party in the ensuing bypoll too,” he said, exuding confidence.

The Minister called upon leaders of Opposition parties, who were making adverse comments on Dalit Bandhu, to come to Huzurabad, give their suggestions and participate in the development work. He dared the BJP to implement Dalit Bandhu in 28 other States in the country. 

Rs 200 cr more for Dalit Bandhu

The State government on Tuesday released Rs 200 crore for implementation of the Dalit Bandhu pilot project in Huzurabad Assembly segment. The government has so far released Rs 1,200 crore for the scheme against the total amount of Rs 2,000 crore proposed for the poll-bound constituency.

KTR asks Dalit Bandhu critics to give suggestions

TAGS
Dalit Bandhu Backward Classes Bandhu K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana
