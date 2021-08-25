STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Chandrasekhar Rao’s adopted villages lie in neglect: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

The Laxmapur village is yet to be identified on maps and details of lands remain unavailable in the Dharani portal.

Published: 25th August 2021 08:46 AM

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contrary to popular perception that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s adopted villages were better off than others, they were actually the most backward, TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy alleged on Tuesday. 

He was speaking on the first day of the two-day Dalita-Girijana Deeksha (hunger strike) at Moodu Chintalapalli in Shameerpet. Revanth said citizens in these places were mute witnesses to hollow promises. “Where is the development in the villages for which funds of Rs 28 crore were earmarked,” he wondered. 

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy smiles as he plays with a kid during
Dalita Girijana Aatma Gaurava Dandora at Muchintala
near Hyderabad on Tuesday

“Most residents aged over 57 in this village are not getting Aasara pensions. Instead of providing housing to Dalits, authorities have razed 247 houses. In Chinnamulkanur, it has been six years since demolitions took place and it is still uncertain if they will ever get houses,” he pointed out. Revanth cautioned SCs and STs that the Rs 10-lakh Dalit Bandhu Scheme was a poll ploy. 

