G Kishan Reddy vows to work for development of historic monuments in the Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana has only eight historic monuments/sites out of nearly 3,700 protected sites nationwide by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said that Telangana has been grossly neglected in recognition of ASI protected sites and pitched for a study as to why the State, which has plenty of historic monuments, was neglected.

Addressing a press conference at BJP State office on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said he would work for the development of historic monuments and tourism in the State. He said that he would soon bring all the top ASI and Department of Culture and Tourism officials to Telangana to analyze the status of monuments, including Buddhist sites in the State.

Stating that they would make replicas of paintings and sculptures to restore the missing or faded parts of the artefacts, the Union Minister said that he has given directions to the contractor and officials at Ramappa temple to start restoration works of Sthapati.

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy addresses the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday | R V K Rao

Urging people to visit at least 15 tourist places within the country, Kishan Reddy said that he would launch a programme ‘Dheko Apna Desh’ with prior permission from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that from January 1, if the vaccination drive gets completed, the Centre would officially invite foreign tourists.

He also pitched for digital mapping of the Indian villages documenting all details, including their history, freedom fighters, employees, NRIs, literacy, agricultural activities, in a bid to conserve the culture and heritage.

Revealing that the ministry is in talks with GMR Group for development and maintenance of Golconda Fort, he said that the Centre will adopt a public-private partnership (PPP) model for the development and conservation of ASI sites under a CSIR initiative.Responding to Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s comments on GDP growth, Kishan Reddy said that a “rich and surplus State” should not be compared with other states.

‘Dekho Apna Desh’ to promote tourism

Urging people to visit at least 15 tourist places within the country, Kishan Reddy said that he would launch a programme ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ with prior permission from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that from January 1, if the vaccination gets completed, the Centre would officially invite foreign tourists. He also pitched for digital mapping of the Indian villages documenting all details, including their history, freedom fighters, employees, NRIs, literacy, agricultural activities, in a bid to conserve the culture and heritage