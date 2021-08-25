Professor R Limbadri named Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prof R Limbadri has been appointed as officiating chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday. The order for the new appointment was issued by the State government on Monday. He was earlier the vice chairman-I of TSCHE. Additionally, TSCHE Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy handed over the charge to Prof Limbadri on Tuesday.Prof Limbadri expressed his gratitude to CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, and others for entrusting him with the position.