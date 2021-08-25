Sanitise all educational institutions before classes resume: Ministers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to conduct a special drive to clean and sanitise all educational institutions in the State before the physical classes resume on September 1.

During a video conference organised to discuss reopening of educational institutions, Errabelli Dayakar Rao said: “It is a huge responsibility to take care of all the students and to ensure their safety as per the Covid guidelines.”He asked the District Collectors as well as Panchayati Raj, Municipal and Education officials to take steps to sanitise all government schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres and hostels in the State by August 30 as per the plan. He also directed all village sarpanches and panchayat secretaries to take the responsibility of maintaining cleanliness at all government schools.

He also urged Mission Bhagiratha officials to visit every educational institution and make water supply available to all educational institutions before the schools reopen. Additionally, ZDP chairpersons, CEOs, ZPTCs and MPs in the State have been asked to visit the schools every day and to ensure proper sanitation of school premises. He said that strict action would be taken against officials if they fail to follow the guidelines.