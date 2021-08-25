Telangana: 17-year-old girl kills self over possible failed loved affair

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 17-year-old girl died by suicide at Shiva Nagar under Mills Colony police station limits in Warangal on Tuesday.

Speaking to Express, Mills Colony Inspector J Ravi Kiran said that the deceased was an Intermediate second-year student. She was in love with a boy named Sai, who is also a resident of Shiva Nagar. The police suspect that a failed love affair between the duo prompted the 17-year-old to kill herself.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.