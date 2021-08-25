Telangana Recognised School Management Association, NISA want aid for kin of Covid-hit teachers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The members of Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) and National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) on Tuesday demanded ex gratia and insurance grant to the families of teachers who died after contracting Covid-19.

During a TRSMA-NISA joint media conference, Dr Kulbhushan Sharma, National President of NISA, said: “Due to Covid-19 crisis, schools were closed for more than 18 months and many private schools were also shut as there has been a drop in student admissions. All this has resulted in a financial crisis for the teachers. Several teachers in the State have killed themselves, reportedly due to financial burden owing to lack of income during the pandemic. This has lead to an educational emergency situation in the country.”

Urging both the Central and State governments to come to the aide of teaching community, Dr Kulbhushan demanded an ex gratia be announced for the families of teachers who were hit by Covid. He also urged the RBI as well as the Central government to come up with solutions to help about 5,00,000 budget private schools in the country.

Y Shekar Rao, President of TRSMA, said: “The Prime Minister and Finance Minister should consider the economic crisis faced by budget private schools due to non-collection of fee. These schools are receiving just 10% fee. We have sent a representation to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister many times but didn’t get any response.”