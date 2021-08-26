Present effective arguments at KRMB meet, says Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao once again asked the Irrigation Department officials to present effective arguments in the Krishna River Management Board meeting scheduled on September 1. At a review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to attend the KRMB board meeting. Rao directed the officials to present arguments before Tribunal also in order to get rightful share in Krishna river.

It may be recalled here that Telangana wanted sharing of 811 tmcft of Krishna river assured waters in 50:50 ratio between AP and Telangana from this year onwards. However, the AP has been opposing the same. The KRMB has to take a decision on water sharing in the September 1 meeting.