19 DSPs across Telangana transferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited transfers of DSP rank officers have been started by the Telangana police department. Orders were issued transferring 19 DSPs across Telangana.

At least half of the DSPs who were given postings in the transfers have been promoted from Inspector rank and have been continuing in their present place of posting, while others have been transferred on grounds of completing their tenure.

G Hanumantha Rao, who was attached to Cyberabad commissionerate after promotion has been posted as ACP Traffic, Kukatpally, and A Karunakar from Intelligence Wing is posted as DSP, Kagaznagar in Asifabad. R Srinivas, attached to Bhupalpally, is posted to DSP Asifabad.