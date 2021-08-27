NPDCL and CESS areas to get smart power meters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the new power connections in NPDCL and CESS areas will be provided smart prepaid meters.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Forum of Regulators conducted by Union Power Minister RK Singh and Union Minister of State for Power Kishal Pal from Delhi on Thursday.

All new connections would be fixed with smart prepaid meters in loss-making Discoms by December, 2023. The Centre directed that the meters should be fixed for new connections in NPDCL (Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited), whose losses were 32 per cent, and CESS (Cooperative Electric Supply Society), whose losses were over 35 per cent. Each meter will cost around Rs 6,000-7,000. The respective Discom or the CESS will bear the cost of the meters.