STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Water water everywhere: Telangana has vast reserves of groundwater, states report

It may sound hard to believe, but Telangana has 530 tmcft of dynamic groundwater reserve, which is equivalent to the combined storage capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects. 

Published: 27th August 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

water drinking water pipe water

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It may sound hard to believe, but Telangana has 530 tmcft of dynamic groundwater reserve, which is equivalent to the combined storage capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects. 

Due to the proactive measures taken up by the State government, the groundwater recharge has increased and the extraction has reduced to just 50 per cent after the formation of the State. Thus, around 50 per cent of the groundwater, out of the 530 tmcft available, will remain untapped. This was revealed by the results of a latest survey that is carried out once in three years.

According to the survey report, the net annual groundwater available in Telangana is 530 tmcft in the dynamic zone (shallow aquifer), i.e, up to 300 feet. Another 500 tmcft water may be available in the static zone (deep aquifer), i.e., between 300 feet and 1,000 feet.  According to the Telangana State Ground Water Department Director Pandith Madhnure, the extraction of groundwater was just 50 per cent in the State, whereas the all India average is 61.6 per cent. 

Of the 530 tmcft groundwater available, 36 tmcft will be used for domestic and industrial purposes and 236 tmcft for agricultural purposes.  As per the previous survey conducted in 2016-17, the groundwater recharged in the State was 440 tmcft. “The groundwater extraction was 65 per cent in 2016-17 and it has reduced to 50 per cent now,” Madhnure said.

The groundwater table has increased because of the policies of the State government to fill up the minor irrigation tanks, rejuvenated under Mission Kakatiya, with river waters. If the extraction of groundwater is up to 60 per cent, it is considered safe. It is considerate to be moderate, if the extraction is between 60 to 70 per cent, and dangerous if the exploitation of groundwater is above 70 per cent. 

Of the 33 districts in the State, 20 are in the safe zone, six are in the moderate zone and another seven districts are in the over-exploitation zone. While Asifabad and Macherial are tapping only 25 per cent of the available groundwater, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Nizamabad and Sircilla are extracting over 70 per cent of it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana groundwater
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp