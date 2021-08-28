Bandi’s padayatra to begin today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s much-hyped padayatra — Praja Sangrama Yatra — is set to start on Saturday from Bhagyalakshmi Temple, Charminar. The proposed walkathon will commence after the Karimnagar MP offers special prayers at the temple.

BJP leaders say the main objective of the padayatra is to bring the saffron party to power in 2023. Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy and BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh are expected to attend the commencement ceremony.

The first day of the tour will proceed through Madina, Afzalgunj, Begumbazar, MJ Market, Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Assembly, Lakdikapul, Masad Tank and Mehdipatnam. Around 300 BJP karyakartas have enrolled themselves to walk along with Sanjay on the inaugural day.Arrangements for the night stay has been made at G Pulla Reddy Pharmacy College, Mehdipatnam.

Sanjay Kumar is likely to take a break from the padayatra to campaign for Huzurabad bypoll, if the notification gets released, said G Premender Reddy, State General Secretary, BJP. He added that top leaders from the BJP would be joining the padayatra, but refused to divulge any names.

Conduct Huzurabad bypoll soon: BJP to ECI

Hyderabad: Stating that the spread of Covid-19 has subsided in the State, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the Huzurabad bypoll “as early as possible”. In a representation to the ECI, the BJP said that nearly 80 per cent of inoculation had been completed in the Huzurabad assembly segment. They also alluded to the State government’s GO allowing all the activities that were permitted before the pandemic. The Huzurabad bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of former Health Minister Eatela Rajender