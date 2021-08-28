Ramachandra Rao appointed as acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice MS Ramachandra Rao has been appointed as the acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, following the appointment of incumbent CJ Hima Kohli as a Supreme Court judge.

President of India Ramnath Kovind gave his assent to Ramachandra Rao’s appointment as the acting CJ. He will assume charge once Justice Hima Kohli is sworn in as an Apex Court judge on August 31.

Justice Ramachandra Rao is the son of retired Supreme Court judge and former Chairman of Law Commission Justice M Jagannadha Rao.

He was born and brought up in Hyderabad and did his LLB at Osmania University in 1989 and LLM at Cambridge University. On June 29, 2012, he was appointed as the additional judge to Andhra Pradesh High Court before the division of the State.