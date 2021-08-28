Will fight for the development of SCs till my last breath: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recalling that the TS-iPASS attracted Rs 2.20 lakh crore in investments and provided employment to 15 lakh people, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Dalit Bandhu amount of Rs 1.75 lakh crore being disbursed to SCs would have a cascading effect and help increase the State’s productivity. Lakhs of people would get employment under Dalit Bandhu scheme, he asserted.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on the scheme in Karimnagar district as it would be implemented on a pilot-basis in the Huzurabad Assembly segment in the district. “I was prepared to die for the sake of a separate State during the Telangana movement. Likewise, I will fight for the comprehensive development of SCs till the last drop of my blood,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that there were 17 lakh SC families in the State with a population of around 75 lakh, Chandrasekhar Rao said that SCs comprise 18 per cent of the population. “The population of SCs had been increasing in the State. We will increase their reservations in accordance with their population,” he assured.

Scheme for govt staffers also

Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be extended even to government employees. “There are no limitations for Dalit Bandhu and it will be extended to everyone like Rythu Bandhu,” he asserted. He added that all the sub-castes under SCs would get benefits under Dalit Bandhu as well. He reiterated that every year about Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 crore would be spent on the scheme for two to three lakh people.

TRS to setup social media committees

In the run-up to the Assembly polls in 2023, TRS has decided to constitute social media committees. “We will first constitute committees in the mandal, town and Assembly segment for social media. We will think of other social media committees after witnessing the response for mandal-level committees,” TRS working president KT Rama Rao told reporters on Friday. He said that the village- and ward-level committees would be constituted from September 2 to 12, while mandal and town/city committees would be constituted from Sept 12 to 20. The district and state committees would be in place by the end of September, he added. Rama Rao said that a separate meeting would be convened for the election to basti and division committees in Hyderabad