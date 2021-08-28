STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Will fight for the development of SCs till my last breath: KCR

CM compares Dalit Bandhu to TS-iPass which brought in investments and provided employment; State govt to spend about Rs 2K-Rs 3K cr on 2-3 lakh people each year

Published: 28th August 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses the gathering at the Dalit Bandhu review meeting at Karimnagar Collectorate on Friday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses the gathering at the Dalit Bandhu review meeting at Karimnagar Collectorate on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recalling that the TS-iPASS attracted Rs 2.20 lakh crore in investments and provided employment to 15 lakh people, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Dalit Bandhu amount of Rs 1.75 lakh crore being disbursed to SCs would have a cascading effect and help increase the State’s productivity. Lakhs of people would get employment under Dalit Bandhu scheme, he asserted.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on the scheme in Karimnagar district as it would be implemented on a pilot-basis in the Huzurabad Assembly segment in the district. “I was prepared to die for the sake of a separate State during the Telangana movement. Likewise, I will fight for the comprehensive development of SCs till the last drop of my blood,” the Chief Minister said. 

Stating that there were 17 lakh SC families in the State with a population of around 75 lakh, Chandrasekhar Rao said that SCs comprise 18 per cent of the population. “The population of SCs had been increasing in the State. We will increase their reservations in accordance with their population,” he assured.

Scheme for govt staffers also

Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be extended even to government employees. “There are no limitations for Dalit Bandhu and it will be extended to everyone like Rythu Bandhu,” he asserted. He added that all the sub-castes under SCs would get benefits under Dalit Bandhu as well. He reiterated that every year about Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 crore would be spent on the scheme for two to three lakh people. 

TRS to setup social media committees

In the run-up to the Assembly polls in 2023, TRS has decided to constitute social media committees. “We will first constitute committees in the mandal, town and Assembly segment for social media. We will think of other social media committees after witnessing the response for mandal-level committees,” TRS working president KT Rama Rao told reporters on Friday. He said that the village- and ward-level committees would be constituted from September 2 to 12, while mandal and town/city committees would be constituted from Sept 12 to 20. The district and state committees would be in place by the end of September, he added.  Rama Rao said that a separate meeting would be convened for the election to basti and division committees in Hyderabad

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp