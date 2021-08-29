All India Radio listener base expands in Telangana  

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Though the All India Radio (AIR) witnessed a major dip in its listener base after new generation private FM radio stations gained popularity, the national public radio broadcaster of India continues to remain relevant by promoting and protecting linguistic authenticity and cultural diversity of Telangana. After launching its mobile application about one-and-a-half years ago, the AIR has managed to expand its listener base and regain the long lost glory. The app has by now received massive recognition, after the Akashvani started broadcasting quality programmes in regional languages that attract local people.

Station programme head K Rameshwar says that they are also broadcasting interesting programmes for children. “Narrating stories with morals, penned by prominent writers, have already become a hit. After the government announced lockdown last year, schoolchildren were left with no other option, but to stay indoors. In line with the “Vocal for Local” campaign, we started broadcasting these kinds of programmes in Telugu,” he told Express. According to AIR staffers, tribals also started tuning into Akashvani after they started broadcasting programmes in regional dialects.

Now, a good number of people living in Adilabad are waking up to the AIR signature tune and are listening to it round-the-clock, from 6 am to 11 pm. It is learnt that Sangathulu (Morning Matters) and Muchata (Chit-Chat) fetch the most number of listeners. Established in 1986, AIR Adilabad switched to FM broadcasting in 2015. Since then, AIR has been the only radio station in Telangana to air all its programmes in Telugu, thus enticing a large number of locals.

The officials are also working on improving the frequency to reach out to a wider audience. Once the works are completed, the AIR will have a reach of 100 km. The officials are also planning to start a YouTube channel and air more programmes in native dialects to attract more Adivasi listeners.