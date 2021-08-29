Maoist party member surrenders in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The banned Maoist party’s member Musaka Budri surrendered before the Bhadrachalam police on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Briefing the media, Bhadrachalam ASP Dr G Vineeth said Budri was a resident of Rampur in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

She had joined the Maoist party a few years ago, and had worked as a guard in the party State secretary Haribhushan’s team. The ASP said due to being ill and unable to bear harassment by the party’s leaders, Budri had decided to surrender to the police. The ASP appealed to other Maoists too to surrender.