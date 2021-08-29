STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Green Tribunal seeks report on nala encroachment from Telangana's Singareddy Collector 

The committee has been asked to check for encroachment of the nala and whether it is obstructing the flow of the water.

Published: 29th August 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 12:45 PM

National Green Tribunal has asked the District Collector of Sangareddy to form a committee and give its findings.

National Green Tribunal has asked the District Collector of Sangareddy to form a committee and give its findings. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After activists raised the issue of HMDA giving permission for construction over a nala running through the flood plains between two lakes, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the District Collector of Sangareddy to form a committee and give its findings.

According to the complainant Thakur Rajkumar Singh, the HMDA has given permission to the construction company, Lalitha Constructions to build over the flood water nalas between Kotha Cheruvu and Bandamkommu Lake in Ameenpur, owing to which during rains the adjacent colonies got flooded.
The NGT took note of the issue and gave directions to the Collector Sangareddy for joint inspection by a committee headed by the collector along with the superintendent of engineer from the Irrigation department and official from lake protection committee, and submit an action taken report on the same by September 30.

The committee has been asked to check for encroachment of the nala and whether it is obstructing the flow of the water. It has also been asked to submit the action taken to rectify this and the costs incurred. The NGT has also directed that the current situation of the flooding caused by the obstruction of the nala, if any, be intimated to the tribunal at the earliest and initiate action for rectification.

