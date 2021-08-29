SCs deserve crores not just Rs 10 lakh: Telangana BSP coordinator Praveen takes dig at Dalit Bandhu

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Former IPS officer and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State coordinator RS Praveen Kumar came down heavily on the State government saying it was corrupt and vowed to retrieve every single paisa of “stolen public money”.

The district unit of the BSP organised a programme in a private function hall. The meeting was attended by erstwhile Adilabad BSP district leaders and other party workers. Praveen Kumar paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram, Jyotiba Phule with garlands. Praveen Kumar, who was the chief guest, was warmly welcomed by the local leaders. Some workers from Kumram bheem-Asifabad district, Bejjur PACS chairman Harshad Khan along with 25 TRS workers joined the BSP in Praveen Kumar’s presence. Sanitation and safai workers who had served society for 70 years must be reimbursed in crores not `10 lakh, said Praveen Kumar in a sarcastic reference to the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

A bahujan state alone would ensure such equality, Praveen Kumar said. The former IPS officer vowed to restore dignity for the downtrodden in Telangana and asked voters to pick BSP. In another two years, SC, ST, BC and upper caste poor will form the government in Telangana, he promised.