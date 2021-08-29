Survey on Dalit Bandhu feedback begins in Telangana's Huzurabad

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to gauge public opinion regarding the State government’s prestigious Dalit Bandhu scheme in bypoll bound Huzurabad, senior Revenue officials, along with Intelligence staff, have initiated a survey in the constituency. Revenue officials have knocked the doors of SCs located in all villages and inquired about the benefits they have received from the government. The officials encouraged the residents to express their frank opinion on the scheme.

According to sources, officials also verified details of Dalit Bandhu applicants and beneficiaries, to check if anyone had illegally obtained benefits. If any person is found to have submitted false details to obtain the benefits, officials would not hesitate in taking action. “The survey is being conducted to know whether the genuine poor are being benefitted,” an official said.

In some cases, people levelled serious allegations on local political leaders for not considering their applications for the scheme. After collecting all the details, the Revenue and Intelligence officials would prepare a comprehensive report and submit it to the government. “A close tab will be placed on money transactions of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries to check that they don’t misuse the funds by spending them on other unnecessary things. The government has provided financial assistance to SCs to enhance their livelihood,” an official said.

Meanwhile, speculations are abuzz in political circles that the government is undertaking more surveys in Huzurabad mainly to gauge the people’s mindset in view of the ensuing bypoll. According to sources, Intelligence reports that were submitted earlier had indicated that the ruling TRS party would face a tough time in the bypolls.