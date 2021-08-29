STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transport a concern as Telangana schools reopen

With days left for reopening of schools, many have written to the High Court challenging the decision.

Published: 29th August 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 01:07 PM

schools reopening

For representational purposes

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As schools prepare to resume classes from September 1, transportation of children remains an issue between school management and parents. Almost one-and-a-half years after schools were shut due to Covid-19 pandemic, school managements are now required to sign a ‘self-declaration’ for their school buses. 

The State RTA officials are yet to issue fresh guidelines to school managements and have cited the Central government guidelines that extended the validity of documents till September 20. “In view of Central government guidelines, no fresh notices were issued,” said Joint Transport Commissioner, C Ramesh. 
There are about 25,000 vehicles for schools and colleges in and around Hyderabad which operated before pandemic.  

This time, the RTA has asked the school managements to sign a self-declaration, “The driving license, route permit and other relevant documents are valid till September end, we have to ensure everything is in good condition. Since we have to follow Covid norms,schools will be running with half the students in two shifts,” said TRSMA (Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association), State president, Yadagiri Shekar Rao. 

With days left for reopening of schools, many have written to the High Court challenging the decision. Even RTA officials, who each year jump into action for booking cases against school managements over violation of norms, wonder as to how these buses would be allowed to run on roads. “Central government norms have put the situation in a fix, as without fitness certificate and updated documents this would be too risky,” said an official.

Decision in students’ best interests: Education Minister
Stating that the decision to reopen schools from September 1 is in the best interest of students, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Education said that all precautions were being taken to ensure that children in schools were not exposed to health hazards. In case a child showed symptoms of Covid-19, she said that the medical and health department would conduct tests immediately and if found positive, the child would be handed over to their parents, unlike the last time when isolation wards were set up inside hostels, which she felt was a mistake.
 

