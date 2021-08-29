STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS tells Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take Praja Sankata Yatra to Delhi, seek Central funds

The TRS MLAs demanded that Bandi should explain where the funds released by the Narendra Modi government to the State are during his padayatra.

Published: 29th August 2021 02:27 PM

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Terming the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra as ‘Praja Sankata Yatra’, the ruling TRS MLAs want Bandi to take his padayatra to Delhi to get more central funds for the development of the State.Speaking to reporters, TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy, P Shekar Reddy, Ravindra Kumar Ramavath, and MLC Puranam Sateesh alleged that like the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy all the leaders were resorting to padayatras aiming for big political posts. 

An aerial view of the large crowd gathered for the inauguration of Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra in Hyderabad on Saturday

The TRS MLAs demanded that Bandi should explain where the funds released by the Narendra Modi government to the State are during his padayatra. “The rule of KCR is not Nizam’s. It is the rule of nijams (facts),” they said. The MLAs added, “Bandi will witness the development that took place in the State in the last six years,” the TRS MLAs said.

TRS leaders suggested that BJP state in-charge Tarun Chugh win as an MLA in his State and then talk about Telangana. They added that the speeches of the BJP state president are being made in a way to provoke TRS activists to retaliate against BJP leaders.

‘EVERYONE APING YSR WITH PADAYATRAS’
Multiple TRS leaders alleged that like the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy all the leaders were resorting to padayatras aiming for big political posts

