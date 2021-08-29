STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We’ll drive out Taliban ideologue MIM: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he won the Karimnagar seat in the 2019 Parliamentary elections as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had made “anti-Hindu” statements.

Published: 29th August 2021 09:46 AM

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the searches terming them undemocratic.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday, August 28, 2021, said that his party aimed to drive out the AIMIM and its supporters from Telangana as they “shared the Taliban ideology”. He asked the public if they wanted to rid the State of “Taliban ideologues” or retain them as the rulers. The Karimnagar MP made these statements at the inaugural ceremony of his padayatra, which saw the presence of Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and other top BJP functionaries, including party State in-charge Tarun Chugh, who flagged off the rally.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar blows a conch, kick-starting his padayatra at Bhagyalakshmi temple in Charminar on Saturday. Union Minister Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders are also seen. (Photo | VINAY MADAPU)

Addressing a massive gathering of BJP supporters at Charminar, Sanjay Kumar said, “Whose adda (place) is the Bhagyalakshmi temple? The Old City and Telangana are ours (Hindus’). We will venture into any street, village, basti, town or mandal. We will hold the saffron flag in our hands with pride. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda are our leaders. We will chase away the Taliban ideologue MIM as well as the party backing it.”

Claiming that the BJP isn’t against Islam or Christianity, the Karimnagar MP said, “As protectors of the Hindu Dharma, we will stop them (Muslims and Christians), if they attempt to divide us or insult our Gods.They should keep this in mind.”He added that he won the Karimnagar seat in the 2019 Parliamentary elections as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had made “anti-Hindu” statements.

“They (the TRS) call themselves a secular party, despite their minority-appeasing policies. But we are branded as a communal party for taking the side of 80 per cent of the population of this country,” Sanjay Kumar said. Hundreds of BJP workers assembled at Charminar for the padayatra launch, painting the premises of the historical monument saffron. The streets of Charminar reverberated with slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram”.   

