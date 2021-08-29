STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Young bride, father die in accident in Telangana's Nirmal

The police said the accident was caused by the driver feeling sleepy at the wheel.

Published: 29th August 2021 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic accident in Nirmal district, a newly-married bride K Mounika, 22, and her father K Rajaiah, 50, died in a road accident while returning from the marriage reception function from Maharashtra State during the wee night hours of Saturday.

According to the police, Mounika married Janardhan, a native of Rajura of Maharashtra on August 25. On Friday, while the bride’s family members were returning home to Kothamadipadugu village, near Pandavapur village of Kadam mandal, the driver lost control, and the vehicle struck the culvert and overturned.

In the accident, the bride and her father both died on the spot and four other persons were injured and shifted to Nirmal Hospital for treatment. The police said the accident was caused by the driver feeling sleepy at the wheel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmal Telangana Adilabad Road accident Telangana Nirmal
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp