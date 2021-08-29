Young bride, father die in accident in Telangana's Nirmal

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic accident in Nirmal district, a newly-married bride K Mounika, 22, and her father K Rajaiah, 50, died in a road accident while returning from the marriage reception function from Maharashtra State during the wee night hours of Saturday.

According to the police, Mounika married Janardhan, a native of Rajura of Maharashtra on August 25. On Friday, while the bride’s family members were returning home to Kothamadipadugu village, near Pandavapur village of Kadam mandal, the driver lost control, and the vehicle struck the culvert and overturned.

In the accident, the bride and her father both died on the spot and four other persons were injured and shifted to Nirmal Hospital for treatment. The police said the accident was caused by the driver feeling sleepy at the wheel.