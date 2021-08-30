257 new Covid cases, 1 death in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 257 Covid-19 cases, one death and 409 recoveries on Sunday, after conducting 58,335 tests. This takes the active cases in the State down to 5,912 and the toll to 3,870. According to the media bulletin issued on Sunday, at 87 cases, the GHMC recorded the most number of cases on the day. This was followed by Khammam, Rangareddy and Warangal Urban, all of which reported 18 cases each.