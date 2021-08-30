BJP making false claims over funds provided to Telangana, says Finance Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Pointing out that the BJP is making false claims regarding funds released to Telangana, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the State is receiving only a minimal assistance from the Union government. “While the State government’s share in each Anganwadi worker’s salary is Rs 10,950, the Centre is providing only Rs 2,700,” he said while attending a programme organised by Anganwadi teachers to express their gratitude to the TRS government, in Huzurabad on Sunday.

Lambasting the Union government for its stepmotherly treatment to Telangana, Harish pointed out that the Centre’s share in the salary of each Anganwadi teacher in Narendra Modi’s Gujarat is Rs 7,800. Launching a scathing attack on BJP leader Eatala Rajender, Harish said that the authorities concerned couldn’t construct even a single unit of double bedroom house in the constituency due to the negligence of the former minister. He also announced double bedroom houses for Anganwadi teachers and aayaas in the constituency.

Mentioning that the Central government slashed the funding for child welfare by 18 per cent in the last Budget, the Finance Minister said that the saffron party will soon remove subsidy on LPG cylinders, leaving the citizens in dire straits.

“While the Centre is leaving the citizens in the lurch with its anti-people policies, the TRS government is focused on taking up as many welfare programmes as possible,” he added. Harish also stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is thinking of merging Anganwadi centres with educational institutions.