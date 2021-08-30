STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Telangana MLA Motkupalli waxes eloquent about Chief Minister KCR, Dalit Bandhu

Former six-time MLA Motkupalli Narsimhulu made these remarks to show how confident he was in the Chief Minister’s promise to implement the scheme. 

Published: 30th August 2021 07:29 AM

BJP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu

BJP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Exuding confidence in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the execution of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, former six-time MLA Motkupalli Narsimhulu said on Sunday, August 29, 2021, that he would die by suicide if the scheme was not implemented. He also said that Rao would remain the Chief Minister for his lifetime. He made these remarks to show how confident he was in the Chief Minister’s promise to implement the scheme. 

Addressing a press conference along with TRS leaders at Yadhagirigutta, Narsimhulu likened Rao to ‘great donor Karna’ (a demigod from the epic Mahabharat). Narsimhulu said, “I believe the Chief Minister is a man committed to the upliftment of SCs. Even the BSP, which is predominantly run by SCs, hasn’t implemented such a scheme.”

He said that Rao had promised to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in an all-party meeting, and delivered it to Vasalamarri village and the Huzurabad Assembly constituency as a pilot project. He slammed TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, stating that the latter should be controlled for expressing apprehensions on the implementation of the scheme. He asked the SCs to drive out leaders who were making statements against the scheme.

