ICCR chief advocates courses on cow milking, village management for rural population

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT), a social enterprise registered as a non-profit company under the Companies Act, in association with the Institution of Engineers, Telangana Chapter, launched the Village Monograph and Mission 5151 Action Plan on Sunday. This project aims to prepare village monographs in about 100 villages of the State and prepare Gram Panchayat Development Plans.

Speaking at the event, Rajya Sabha MP and president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, hailed the National Education Policy (NEP). “The NEP introduced by the Central government has scope for several innovations. Educationists should think of introducing new forms of certification courses like cow or buffalo milking and ‘village management’ for the rural population,” he added.

He added that people want respect, dignity and social acceptance in their job, which they can get by getting certified and getting into higher education. “So why can’t we have an out-of-the-box approach where universities can offer diploma courses in ‘milking’ as it is not easy to milk a cow or a buffalo and the task requires different techniques. A certificate will give them prestige. Further, there can be certification for school management and Gram Sewaks can be given training in rural leadership. Then multiple courses can be converted into a degree,” he asserted. He added that historically, Indian villages had knowledge of indigenous medicine but unfortunately the country has lost that over time.