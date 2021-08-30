Pugmarks of tiger spotted in Telangana's Mulugu

MULUGU: Fear has gripped those living near the Mulugu forest, after a few local residents spotted fresh pugmarks of a tiger here on Sunday. According to sources, the area where the pugmarks have been spotted is located near Rainigudem, Kannaigudem, Pegadapally, Pathipally and Kothur villages. Since this incident happened soon after the big cat killed a cow recently, villagers are now scared to step out of their houses. On learning about the incident, Mulugu district Forest Department officials sounded a high alert in areas adjacent to Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Greenwood scores for 3rd straight game, Manchester United beats Wolverhampton Wanderers
Hurricane Ida strikes USA's Louisiana as Category 4 storm
Jacques Rogge, IOC president for 12 years, dies at 79
WATCH | Flames consume high-rise in Milan, residents evacuated
Chautala promises action against officer for telling cops to 'break farmers' heads'
Chhattisgarh mob of over 100 thrashes pastor, family over alleged religious conversion