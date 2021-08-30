Pugmarks of tiger spotted in Telangana's Mulugu

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Fear has gripped those living near the Mulugu forest, after a few local residents spotted fresh pugmarks of a tiger here on Sunday. According to sources, the area where the pugmarks have been spotted is located near Rainigudem, Kannaigudem, Pegadapally, Pathipally and Kothur villages. Since this incident happened soon after the big cat killed a cow recently, villagers are now scared to step out of their houses. On learning about the incident, Mulugu district Forest Department officials sounded a high alert in areas adjacent to Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary.