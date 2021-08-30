STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saffron flag will be hoisted at ‘Golla Konda,’ says Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar says if the party comes to power in 2023, its first public meeting would be held at Bhagyalakshmi temple.

Published: 30th August 2021 07:53 AM

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After holding a massive public meeting at Charminar on the inaugural day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar held another public meeting at Golconda Fort on Sunday. Sanjay said the BJP would hold its first public meeting at Bhagyalakshmi temple, Charminar, if they were voted to power in 2023.

On the second day of the padayatra, Sanjay was joined by BJP leaders including MLA T Raja Singh, Swamy Goud and Ch Ramachandra Reddy. During the walkathon, he interacted with hawkers and passers-by, inquiring with them as to whether they are getting any benefits from the State government’s welfare schemes. 

Addressing a gathering at the entrance of Golconda fort, Sanjay said that the Golconda Fort was constructed by Kakatiyas and was earlier referred to as ‘Golla Konda’. He said that a saffron flag would be hoisted on top of “Golla Konda”, where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently hoisted the (national) flag.

BJP Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay and his followers take part in Praja Sangrama Yatra in Hyderabad on Sunday

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was impartially working for development irrespective of religion, Sanjay said, “PM Narendra Modi has been laying roads. Are the roads being used only by Hindus? Modi is providing free vaccination. Aren’t Muslims and Christians being inoculated?”

Targeting the AIMIM party, Sanjay asked why hospitals, schools, roads or any other developmental activities were not being delivered to the Old City, and why the youth there were not given either passports or employment. He said AIMIM was a party which got close to any political party that was in power. 

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MLA T Raja Singh said young girls and women were being illegally sold to Saudi Arabia from the parliamentary constituency of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and added that the BJP government had rescued the victims from Dubai. The MLA alleged that AIMIM leaders had been selling out valuable Wakf Board lands.

