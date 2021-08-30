STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress chief Revanth accuses CM KCR of flaring up regional feelings in Telugu States

Revanth said had the KCR government completed these projects within three years, Andhra Pradesh would not have taken advantage of the situation.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Telangana’s delay over projects provided scope for Andhra Pradesh to come up with its own projects, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy questioned the State government as to why projects had remained incomplete in spite of Rs 1.25 lakh being spent on them over a period of seven years.

Speaking at a party workers’ meeting from Bodhan held at Kompally, Revanth said had the government completed these projects within three years, AP would not have taken advantage of the situation, thereby compelling Telangana to take up the Krishna water dispute with the Centre. “These projects were started with the intention of getting commissions, and hence never saw the light of day. Under the TRS rule, the future of these projects is a big question mark,” he said.

Revanth said, “If KCR was serious (about the issue), why is he was not attending the meetings on water sharing? He could have exposed Jagan, but he is trying to flare up regional feelings to cash in on the situation, as he fears losing the elections.”

The PCC chief explained the reasons behind him quitting the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He said it was of no use to talk about it, as the TDP had lost ground in Telangana. “Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was informed about the reasons behind me quitting his party. I want to fight for the rights of Telangana’s people. If I was an opportunist, I would have joined the ruling party,” he added. 

