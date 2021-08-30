Telangana temple priests now government staff, to get 30% pay hike as per revised scale

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Priests and other staff working at notified temples will now be considered as government employees, and hence, will get a 30 per cent hike on their salaries based on the revised pay scale implemented for government employees in the State.

Endowments Department officials issued orders to implement the revised pay scale for priests and other employees working in notified temples under control of the joint commissioner, deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner of other temple cadre.

Telangana’s non-gazetted officers had submitted a representation to the Commissioner of Endowments, seeking to implement revised pay scale, which was passed in 2020, for temple priests and its employees.

“The government has issued orders to increase the salaries of temple priests and employees, and their salaries are to be paid from the government’s treasury every month,” said an official from the Endowments Department.

“The date of effect of implementation of the revised pay scale for the archakas and temple staffers, with regards to notional/monetary benefits, shall be the same as that for government employees in the State,” an official said.

Steady income

Earlier, temple priests used to get nominal salaries based on the revenues of temples and income that they collected from devotees. As per the latest order, they are considered as government staffers.