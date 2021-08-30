Telangana's Kadam project gets heavy inflows following rains

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As heavy rains have been lashing erstwhile Adilabad district since Saturday night, most irrigation projects here are brimming with water now. After it started receiving inflows at a rate of 10,573 cusecs, the officials concerned lifted three gates of the Kadam project here on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to discharge water at the rate of 16,291 cusecs.

In the meantime, most reservoirs in the erstwhile district are likely to witness more inflows as their catchment areas in Maharashtra continue to receive heavy rains. The water level in Kadam project has reached 697.65 ft, as against its full level of 700 ft. Meanwhile, the officials have also opened one gate of the Kumrambheem project to discharge water at a rate of 554 cusecs. They have also opened one gate of Vattivagu project.