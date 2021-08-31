Don’t resume physical classes, urge Telangana parents 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the officials from Department of Education in Telangana are making preparations to reopen schools from September 1, more than 3,500 parents from the State signed a petition asking the government not to reopen schools. This apart, M Bala Krishna, a resident of Hyderabad, filed a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) in the High Court of Telangana seeking a stay on government’s decision to reopen schools including pre-primary sections for physical instructions. The case will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Speaking to Express, State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy said: “Covid-19 is on its way out. It is safe for parents to send their children to schools. Sanitation work at most educational institutes in the State is almost completed.” Adding more on the progress of the sanitation work in government schools in the city, Hyderabad District Educational Officer (DEO) R Rohini said: “In Hyderabad there are around 690 government schools where sanitation work has been completed. Most of the staff have been vaccinated.”

The pandemic has put several parents in a quandary. Some parents came forward to sign a petition against reopening of schools. Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety has started collecting signatures on the petition. So far over 3,500 people have signed the petition demanding the same.

One of the parents who has signed the petition said, “The Minister is saying that parents should not be scared to send their children to school. But at the same time, the government is not willing to take full responsibility of what might happen to our kids if we do send them.” The PIL filed by a Bala Krishna, will come before the High Court on Tuesday.

M Bala Krishna, who filed a PIL contended that the world has still been reeling under Covid-19 with children also getting affected in many countries. In this backdrop, the government, took a decision to reopen schools without any scientific basis. he said.

PIL FILED AGAINST REOPENING SCHOOLS

M Bala Krishna, a resident of Hyderabad, filed a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) in the High Court of Telangana seeking a stay on government’s decision to reopen schools including pre-primary sections for physical instructions. The case will come up for hearing on Tuesday. Speaking to Express, State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy said: “Covid-19 is on the way out. It is safe for parents to send children to schools. Sanitation work at most educational institutes in the State is almost completed”