STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Green Industrial Park to be fully operational by end of next year

Speaking to Express, TIF President K Sudhir Reddy said that Green Industrial Park would attract investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

Published: 31st August 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

A few of the MSMEs under construction at the TIF MSME Green Industrial Park

A few of the MSMEs under construction at the TIF MSME Green Industrial Park

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a big boost to industrialisation and entrepreneurship in the State, all the 450 MSMEs units in Telangana Industrial Federation Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (TIF-MSME) Green Industrial Park would be made fully operational by December, 2022. The Green Industrial Park, located around 12 km from Ramoji Film City in Dandumalkapur of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, is currently running with 10 MSME units. Around 90 units are under construction with works being carried at a brisk pace. Out of 450 MSME units, 200 will be micro units and the remaining will be accommodating small and medium enterprises.

Formally inaugurated in 2019, the park is being developed by TIF and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and once all the 450 units become functional, it would provide direct employment to 20,000 and indirect employment to another 15,000. According to TIF, the Green Industrial Park is being developed in 450 acres while plans are afoot to expand it to 2,000 acres, with an aim to dedicate 250 acres to food process units. Already, the government has acquired 1,250 acres, of which 450 acres are allotted for exclusive MSME park.

Speaking to Express, TIF President K Sudhir Reddy said that Green Industrial Park would attract investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore. “This park gives more scope for employment opportunities, particularly to rural youth and local residents. We would also be training the youth at the skill development centre coming here,” he informed.

“Under ‘walk to work’ concept, an industrial township being constructed in 200 acres of land would be opened soon. This will help provide accommodation to employees and entrepreneurs working in Green Industrial Park,” he said.

According to him, one of biggest MSME facilities in the country is being developed with state-of-art infrastructure with wide roads, stormwater drains, street lights and uninterrupted power supply along with other basic amenities. To be built in 2.5 lakh sq.ft area, the skill development and common facility centre will be ready by March next year. The other facilities that will come are banks, fire station, shops for industrial supplies, consumables, tools and spare parts, an auditorium, conference hall, food courts and restaurants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Green Industrial Park MSMEs
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp