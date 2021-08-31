Green Industrial Park to be fully operational by end of next year

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to industrialisation and entrepreneurship in the State, all the 450 MSMEs units in Telangana Industrial Federation Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (TIF-MSME) Green Industrial Park would be made fully operational by December, 2022. The Green Industrial Park, located around 12 km from Ramoji Film City in Dandumalkapur of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, is currently running with 10 MSME units. Around 90 units are under construction with works being carried at a brisk pace. Out of 450 MSME units, 200 will be micro units and the remaining will be accommodating small and medium enterprises.

Formally inaugurated in 2019, the park is being developed by TIF and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and once all the 450 units become functional, it would provide direct employment to 20,000 and indirect employment to another 15,000. According to TIF, the Green Industrial Park is being developed in 450 acres while plans are afoot to expand it to 2,000 acres, with an aim to dedicate 250 acres to food process units. Already, the government has acquired 1,250 acres, of which 450 acres are allotted for exclusive MSME park.

Speaking to Express, TIF President K Sudhir Reddy said that Green Industrial Park would attract investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore. “This park gives more scope for employment opportunities, particularly to rural youth and local residents. We would also be training the youth at the skill development centre coming here,” he informed.

“Under ‘walk to work’ concept, an industrial township being constructed in 200 acres of land would be opened soon. This will help provide accommodation to employees and entrepreneurs working in Green Industrial Park,” he said.

According to him, one of biggest MSME facilities in the country is being developed with state-of-art infrastructure with wide roads, stormwater drains, street lights and uninterrupted power supply along with other basic amenities. To be built in 2.5 lakh sq.ft area, the skill development and common facility centre will be ready by March next year. The other facilities that will come are banks, fire station, shops for industrial supplies, consumables, tools and spare parts, an auditorium, conference hall, food courts and restaurants.