Rains bring life to a standstill in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Siddipet was one of the many districts that suffered heavily at the hands of the torrential rains on Monday. The district received 13 cm of rainfall in just four hours, which inundated roads and colonies. With the Shanigaram project overflowing, villagers and engineering personnel have been posted to guard the causeway.

Those residing in low-lying areas are being evacuated and their immediate needs are being taken care of, said district officials. While Nanganoor mandal received 14 cm of rainfall, Komaravelli and Bejjanki mandals received 13 cm of rainfall each. In Warangal and Hanamkonda, rainwater entered several colonies. Low-lying areas were completely inundated in Warangal city. Residents had to wade through knee-deep water to get to their homes. While SDRF teams were pressed into service to evacuate stranded residents, GWMC teams were seen diverting floodwater into nalas till late evening.

Karimnagar was also a victim of the heavy rains. The Upper Manair Dam has filled up to the brim and the area has been cordoned off. Vemulawada, Sircilla and Shanthinagar were also hit hard by the continuous downpour.

In Adilabad, low-lying areas were cut off from the outside world with overflowing bridges. Irrigation projects continue to get huge inflows. Kadam, Sathnala and Kumrambheem projects are almost full. Water may be let off from them sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, the inflows into irrigation projects on the Krishna river might increase up to 50,000 cusecs in the next two days. At present, the inflows into Srisailam project were 31,370 cusecs. In the meantime, the outflows from Almatti were 5,000 cusecs.