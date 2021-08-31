Telangana: Five women held for assaulting and stripping murder accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five women who had reportedly stripped and assaulted a woman accused of killing the former’s relative in Suryapet district were arrested by police. A hunt is on for five others who were allegedly involved in the incident that took place on Sunday.

The accused woman, who was on bail in the murder case, had come to Rajunaiktanda to attend another relative’s funeral. Knowing this, the relatives of the murder victim, allegedly dragged her out, sprinkled chilli powder in her eyes, assaulted her and paraded her on the streets. Police had registered a case against ten persons. The assault victim, the persons who attacked her and the murder victim are all relatives. The accused were identified as Lunavath Bharathi, Banoth Jyothi, Lunavath Padma, Lunavath Jyothi and Lunavath Sunitha, while five others are absconding.

According to police, two months ago, Shankar Naik was killed over previous grudges and six people were arrested in that case. Later, all of them were released on bail. One among the six accused, a woman in her mid-30s, came to Rajunaiktanda to attend a relative’s funeral. Shankar’s relatives, knowing of her arrival, reportedly assaulted her and paraded her on the streets as other villagers looked on.

Alerted by locals, the Suryapet rural police team rushed to the spot, rescued the woman and shifted her to hospital. Based on her complaint, a case under Sections 354 and 324 read with 34 of the IPC was registered. The woman received minor injuries and is now recovering, the police officials said.