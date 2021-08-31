STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Five women held for assaulting and stripping murder accused

Five women who had reportedly stripped and assaulted a woman accused of killing the former’s relative in Suryapet district were arrested by police.

Published: 31st August 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five women who had reportedly stripped and assaulted a woman accused of killing the former’s relative in Suryapet district were arrested by police. A hunt is on for five others who were allegedly involved in the incident that took place on Sunday. 

The accused woman, who was on bail in the murder case, had come to Rajunaiktanda to attend another relative’s funeral. Knowing this, the relatives of the murder victim, allegedly dragged her out, sprinkled chilli powder in her eyes, assaulted her and paraded her on the streets. Police had registered a case against ten persons. The assault victim, the persons who attacked her and the murder victim are all relatives. The accused were identified as Lunavath Bharathi, Banoth Jyothi, Lunavath Padma, Lunavath Jyothi and Lunavath Sunitha, while five others are absconding.

According to police, two months ago, Shankar Naik was killed over previous grudges and six people were arrested in that case. Later, all of them were released on bail. One among the six accused, a woman in her mid-30s, came to Rajunaiktanda to attend a relative’s funeral. Shankar’s relatives, knowing of her arrival, reportedly assaulted her and paraded her on the streets as other villagers looked on. 

Alerted by locals, the Suryapet rural police team rushed to the spot, rescued the woman and shifted her to hospital. Based on her complaint, a case under Sections 354 and 324 read with 34 of the IPC was registered. The woman received minor injuries and is now recovering, the police officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana assault case Murder accused stripped
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp