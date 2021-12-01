STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Back to basics: Mask & vaccine crucial against Covid variants, says Telangana public health chief

Telangana's Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao urged the people to wear masks and take their due vaccines to ensure no severe infection or death occurs in the state.

In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a restaurant worker holds his face mask in Biloxi, Miss. On Friday, March 12, 2021.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that only 30 per cent of the State’s population was currently masking up, the Telangana Director of Health Dr G Srinivas Rao warned the public to not be complacent about the same. Speaking to the press on the new Omicron variant, he said the new variant reportedly spreads six times faster through the population when compared to the Delta variant. 

“Vaccines and masks are the only two preventive measures that one can take against this or any other variant. We urge people to wear masks and take their due vaccines to ensure no severe infection or death occurs in our State,” added Dr Rao.

Currently, nearly 25 lakh people are yet to take the vaccine’s second dose, he added, despite being due for the same. “We have set up both mobile camps and door-to-door vaccination drives to reach a large population. The Cabinet sub-committee on Health, MAUD, Panchayati Raj and Education Department is closely monitoring and coordinating for the same,” he added.

