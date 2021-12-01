Decision on TSRTC fare hike on December 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that a bus fare hike was inevitable, TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan on Tuesday clarified that a decision in this regard will be finalised after holding a meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

Bajireddy, who launched a mega blood donation camp in the city, while speaking to media persons at Jubilee Hills bus station, condemned news reports which stated that some bus depots within the city were being shut down. Saying that bus fares in Telangana were less compared to other States, he threw emphasis on a possible decision on the hike. Hyderabad District Collector L Sharman also inaugurated the camp in presence of RTC MD VC Sajjanar.