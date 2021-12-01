STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Decision on TSRTC fare hike on December 1

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan on Tuesday clarified that a decision in this regard will be finalised after holding a meeting with CM KCR on December 1.

Published: 01st December 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image of TSRTC bus

Representational Image of TSRTC bus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that a bus fare hike was inevitable, TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan on Tuesday clarified that a decision in this regard will be finalised after holding a meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday. 

Bajireddy, who launched a mega blood donation camp in the city, while speaking to media persons at Jubilee Hills bus station, condemned news reports which stated that some bus depots within the city were being shut down. Saying that bus fares in Telangana were less compared to other States, he threw emphasis on a possible decision on the hike. Hyderabad District Collector L Sharman also inaugurated the camp in presence of RTC MD VC Sajjanar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC TSRTC fare hike VC Sajjanar Bajireddy Govardhan KCR
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp