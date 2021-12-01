STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimnagar woman chokes father-in-law to death

Irked by Kankaiah's alleged harassment about her alleged relationship with her nephew, Matangi Komuramma smothered him to death.

Published: 01st December 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 09:07 AM

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A woman smothered her elderly father-in-law to death for allegedly suspecting her of having an affair with a relative. The incident occurred in Katchapur area in Kesavapatnam mandal.

According to sources, the accused, Matangi Komuramma, has been living with her father-in-law Kankaiah ever since the untimely demise of her husband about four years ago. Her daughter also lived in the same house. Meanwhile, Komuramma recently brought her nephew Praveen to Katchapur for helping them with farm works.

Soon after Praveen’s arrival, Kankaiah started mentally harassing Komuramma alleging that she was maintaining an illicit affair with her nephew. Two days back, Kankaiah returned home in an inebriated condition and began hurling abuses at both Komuramma and Praveen.

Irked with this behaviour of her father-in-law, Komuramma hatched a plan to eliminate Kankaiah with the help of Praveen. On Monday night, they both smothered Kankaiah to death and stored his body inside the house. 

A few neighbours, who noticed the body, informed the police and they in turn arrested both Komuramma and Praveen on Tuesday. The two confessed to the crime during probe.

