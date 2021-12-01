STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Legendary lyricist Sirivennela’s pen falls silent

Sirivennela wrote a variety of songs ranging from devotional, romantic, folk, mass and classical poetry.

Published: 01st December 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

'Sirivennela' Seetharama Sastry.

'Sirivennela' Seetharama Sastry.

By Murali Krishna CH 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned Telugu film lyricist and Padma Shri awardee Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, popularly known as Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, died of lung cancer in a corporate hospital at Secunderabad on Tuesday afternoon. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His family members admitted him to the hospital on November 24 after he complained of uneasiness. 

Sastry’s condition deteriorated on Tuesday and he died while undergoing treatment. With his demise, Telugu cinema lost a great personality who was known for his versatility in using the nuances of Telugu language while penning popular songs.

Born on May 20, 1955 at Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh, Seetharama Sastry had his secondary education in his hometown before completing his Intermediate education in Kakinada and BA in Andhra Viswa Kala Parishad. He worked with BSNL before his brother Sreerama Sastry discovered his talent and encouraged him to pursue a career in the film industry. Seetharama Sastry made his debut as a film lyricist with Janani Janmabhoomi (1984). 

Legendary lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, who passed away on Tuesday, left an ever-lasting impression on the Telugu film industry. He wrote over 3,000 songs for Telugu feature films and was regarded, both by his supporters as well as his competitors, as the best poet in the industry.

He was honoured with 11 Nandi awards, including popular songs like Vidhatha Thalapuna, Telavaarademo Swami, Andela Ravamidi Padamuladaa, Surajyamavaleeni Swarajyamendukani, Chilaka Ee Thoodu Leeka, Jagamanta Kutumbam Naadi and Mari Anthagaa.

Sirivennela wrote a variety of songs ranging from devotional, romantic, folk, mass and classical poetry. At a time when music directors dominated the film world, he secured a space for poetry and meaningful lines and also an identity for himself among the masses as well as literary personalities.

He had a long association with directors like K Viswanath, Ram Gopal Varma, Krishna Vamsi and Trivikram Srinivas. He adopted Krishna Vamsi as his son and the duo shared a great rapport. The legendary lyricist recently wrote Dosti for SS Rajamouli’s RRR while his last film was Nani-starrer Shyam Singha Roy, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24.

A big loss to film industry

Director K Viswanath, who is considered as the mentor of Sirivennela, said: “I have an emotional connect with him. I can’t believe that he left us and personally it is a huge loss for me. He is an amazing talent... and this is no time to die. When SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away, I felt like I lost my right shoulder and now, with Seetharama Sastry’s demise, I lost my left shoulder too.”

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi said he was shocked by the sudden demise of “his friend” Sirivennela. “My friend walked towards the gates of heaven like a walking star. He gave us literature as a gift. His works are a creation of an awakened society. His words have the astuteness on the lines of Sri Sri and his writings have wiped out the rot in our society,” he stated.

Sirivennela’s top hits

Vidhata Thalapuna (Sirivennela)
Gopilola (Ladies Tailor)
Nallanchu Thella Cheera 
(Donga Mogudu)
Thelavarademo Swamy (Shrutilayalu)
Sinni Sinni Korigaladaga (Swayamkrushi)
Tellarindi Legando (Kallu)
Taralirada Tane Vasantham (Rudraveena)
Ghallu Ghallu (Swarnakamalam)
Lalijo Lalijo (Indrudu Chandrudu)
 

Botany Patamundi (Siva) 
Balapam Patti (Bobbili Raja)
Yevaru Rayagalaru (Amma Rajinama)
Chukkalu Temmanna (April 1 Vidudala)
Jaamu Raatiri (Kshana Kshanam)
Nee Navvu Cheppindi (Antham)
Niggateesi Adugu (Gaayam)
Andama Anduma (Govinda Govinda)
Chakravarthy ki (Money)
Chilaka Ye Thodu Leka (Subhalagnam)
Ee Velalo Nuvvu (Gulabi)
Kannullo Nee Roopame 
(Ninne Pelladutha)

Devudu Karunisthadani (Prema Katha)
Alanati Rama Chandrudu (Murari)
Manasuna Unnadhi 
(Priyamaina Neeku)
Cheppave Chirugali (Okkadu)
Jagamantha Kutumbam (Chakram)
Nammaka Tappani (Bommarillu)
Nee Prasanalu 
(Kotha Bangaru Lokam)
Indiramma Intiperu (Mahatma)
Sada Nannu (Mahanati)
Samajavaragamana 
(Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Cemented his legacy

Sirivennela cemented his legacy with K Viswanath’s Sirivennela and it became his identity. It was Viswanath who suggested Sastry use his name along with that of the film’s.

