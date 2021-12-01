STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New software to help step up Telangana's anti-drug fight

Through DOPAMS, cops can build, update & search profiles of all listed offenders involved in drug trafficking cases

Published: 01st December 2021 09:30 AM

DGP M Mahender Reddy during the launch of a dedicated software application to intensify the State police’s fight against drug trafficking in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stepping up its fight against drug trafficking in the State, the Telangana Police has launched a dedicated software application — Drug Offenders Profiling, Analysis & Monitoring System (DOPAMS). Launched by DGP M Mahender Reddy on Tuesday, the application has been developed by the Counter Intelligence Cell, using the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) data. This is likely to speed up the investigation in all types of drug trafficking cases reported across the State, as the application has all records of listed offenders. 

After the Telangana government declared a war on drug menace, particularly ganja, police had cracked down on the supply chain and busted several gangs, including interstate ones, operating in the State. Several persons involved in ganja trafficking had been arrested across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Khammam Commissionerates, apart from Suryapet, Nalgonda and other districts. However, officers have been finding it difficult to refer to the arrested offenders’ criminal records, their connections with other gangs and modus operandi.

But, through DOPAMS, investigating officers (IOs) can build, update and search profiles of all listed offenders involved in drug trafficking cases, apart from identifying habitual offenders involved in multiple crimes, offenders based on the area of their operation and the drugs they deal with. DOPAMS also helps police identify peddling, cultivation and supply hotspots, while allowing state-level monitoring of NDPS cases reported at every police station in a short period of time.

