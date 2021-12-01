Special teams hunt for Sandhya Convention MD in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police have sounded a high alert for Sandhya Convention MD Saranala Sreedhar Rao, who is on the run ever since he obtained bail in a cheating case a week ago. They have also announced a reward for any clues on his whereabouts. Special teams have been sent to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to track him down.

Sreedhar Rao was earlier arrested in a cheating case at Raidurgam police station and remanded to judicial custody. Later, the Telangana High Court granted him bail. The High Court, while passing an interim order on his bail, directed the police not to take any coercive steps in cases booked against the realtor. However, Sreedhar Rao has managed to give Cyberabad police the slip.

“Sreedhar Rao is absconding and his whereabouts are not known. An appropriate reward will be given to those who give information about him and their details will be kept confidential,” said Sanathnagar police on Tuesday. A case of forced unnatural intercourse (sodomy) with his personal bodyguard-cum-gym trainer was registered against him at Sanathnagar police station under Sections 377, 341, 323 and 506 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, cases have been registered at Gachibowli and Narsingi police stations too. Police summons have been pasted on the gate of his house at Jubilee Hills. Inquiries revealed that Sreedhar Rao has been not using mobile phones, contacting his family or close associates.