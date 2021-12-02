Accused in Manthani murders gets bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, granted conditional bail to Accused No. 6 in the Gattu Vamana Rao and Nagamani murder case, V Vasantha Rao.

By executing personal bond for a sum of Rs 50,000, and with two sureties to the satisfaction of the Principal Judicial Magistrate of Manthani, Vasantha Rao secured bail.

He was ordered not to enter the limits of Ramagundam district and cooperate with the investigation officer. The advocate couple, while travelling in their car from Manthani to Hyderabad, were hacked to death in broad daylight at Ramagiri.