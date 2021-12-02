STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Accused in Manthani murders gets bail

V Vasantha Rao is accused of the murder of an advocate couple. The couple, while travelling in their car from Manthani to Hyderabad, was hacked to death in broad daylight at Ramagiri.

Published: 02nd December 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Justice

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, granted conditional bail to Accused No. 6 in the Gattu Vamana Rao and Nagamani murder case, V Vasantha Rao. 
By executing personal bond for a sum of Rs 50,000, and with two sureties to the satisfaction of the Principal Judicial Magistrate of Manthani, Vasantha Rao secured bail.

He was ordered not to enter the limits of Ramagundam district and cooperate with the investigation officer. The advocate couple, while travelling in their car from Manthani to Hyderabad, were hacked to death in broad daylight at Ramagiri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manthani murders Telangana High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp