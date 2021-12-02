Complete vaccination drive by Dec 31, make people wear masks, Telangana Collectors told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cabinet Subcommittee for Health met on Wednesday and held a video conference with all district collectors. The officials were asked to achieve a 100 per cent vaccination target by the end of December and ensure that people adhere to mask compliance.

The sub-committee meeting was attended by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and Health Minister Harish Rao. The ministers stressed that the CM had checked individual performances of each district at the Cabinet meeting and said that the only way to prevent Omicron from wreaking havoc was by adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

Harish asked collectors to identify lands where area hospitals, labs, RT-PCR centres and new medical colleges could be built. Rama Rao urged collectors to monitor rumour mongering and fake news spread on social media platforms as well and mobilise people to take both doses.

The collectors were also asked Sabitha to ensure routine vaccination camps in schools to achieve the desired target.