STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Complete vaccination drive by Dec 31, make people wear masks, Telangana Collectors told

The Telangana Cabinet Subcommittee for Health met on Wednesday and held a video conference with all district collectors.

Published: 02nd December 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy and other officials during a video conference with district collectors, in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Dec1, 2021.

Ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy and other officials during a video conference with district collectors, in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Dec1, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cabinet Subcommittee for Health met on Wednesday and held a video conference with all district collectors. The officials were asked to achieve a 100 per cent vaccination target by the end of December and ensure that people adhere to mask compliance.

The sub-committee meeting was attended by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and Health Minister Harish Rao. The ministers stressed that the CM had checked individual performances of each district at the Cabinet meeting and said that the only way to prevent Omicron from wreaking havoc was by adhering to Covid-19 protocols. 

Harish asked collectors to identify lands where area hospitals, labs, RT-PCR centres and new medical colleges could be built.  Rama Rao urged collectors to monitor rumour mongering and fake news spread on social media platforms as well and mobilise people to take both doses.

The collectors were also asked Sabitha to ensure routine vaccination camps in schools to achieve the desired target.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Cabinet Subcommittee for Health T Harish Rao KTR Sabitha Indra Reddy Covid 19 Testing vaccination drive
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp