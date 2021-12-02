Telangana Congress for mandatory 14-day quarantine
Published: 02nd December 2021 09:44 AM | Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 09:44 AM
HYDERABAD: Citing the past experience of the first and second wave, the Congress on Wednesday urged the State government to make mandatory, 14 days of quarantine for travellers coming from South Africa, Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel, Netherlands and other countries where the Omicron variant has been found.
The Telangana unit of All India Professionals Congress in a statement said that there is no proof that the strain can be detected with RT-PCR tests. “We demand that the State and Central governments issue directions to authorities concerned not to welcome natives of these affected nations to stem the spread of Omicron strain,” urged Dr P Shravan Kumar Reddy, president, AIPC (TS).