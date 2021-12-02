Jagan illegal assets case: Telangana HC reserves its order on quash pleas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, reserved its order in the quash petitions filed by VANPIC, Nimmagadda Prasad and former IRAS officer KV Brahmananda Reddy challenging the CBI court order that dismissed their pleas in the illegal assets case filed against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

During the hearing, standing counsel for CBI K Surender informed the bench that the CBI court took cognisance of the chargesheet after examining the statements of 280 witnesses and more than thousand documents. Therefore, the trial in these cases should continue, he said. He further informed Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court, who was hearing the case, that the court had dismissed the quash petitions filed by Penna Group Chairman P Pratap Reddy and Hetero Director Srinivas Reddy in similar issues.

Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, who appeared for Nimmagadda Prasad, informed the Court that the CBI has not disclosed details of those who committed the fraud in the cases registered by it. The counsel further mentioned that the 1,700 crore investments for the companies were wrongly attributed to Nimmagadda Prasad. All these were just investments from which the petitioner did not gain anything, he said and added that the cases were registered as per planned by the leaders of Congress and TD parties with vested interested.

After YS Rajashekar Reddy, there were two Congress chief ministers and one TDP CM and none of them ever tried to cancel the VANPIC project. After getting consent from Council of Ministers, certain subsidies were granted, he added. After hearing both sides, the High Court reserved its orders in the batch of cases.

