Lung transplant surgery at NIMS, first time in Telangana government hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana achieved a feat on Wednesday by conducting the first lung transplant surgery in a government hospital. The surgery was done at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and was carried out with donor lungs from a brain-dead 47-year-old labourer. Her organs were transported through a green channel in the early hours from Medicover Hospitals, Madhapur to NIMS, Punjagutta in 11 minutes.

The recipient of the donor lungs is a 19-year-old girl whose lungs were infected after recovering from Covid-19. The brain-dead donor A Susheela, from Tadbun, was hit on November 27 by a two-wheeler while crossing the Bowenpally main road. The injured woman was treated at Medicover, but did not recover.