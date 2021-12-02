STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana ryot kills self over delay in paddy procurement

Neck-deep debts coupled with nobody coming forward to buy his produce, R Shiva Kumar consumed pesticide near a procurement centre.

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Unable to bear the tension created by the delay in government buying his produce, a 42-year-old farmer ended his life by suicide at a paddy procurement centre in the forest area of Shivapuram village in Eturnagaram mandal of Mulugu district. 

The deceased, identified as R Shiva Kumar, cultivated paddy in seven acres. While he harvested the crop in two acres, paddy in the remaining five acres is also ready for cultivation. For the last 20 days, he has been waiting at the procurement centre but no one came forward to buy his produce. Shiva Kumar, who was already neck-deep in debts after borrowing a huge amount of money for paddy cultivation, reportedly consumed pesticide while waiting at the procurement centre, which is close to his residence, late on Tuesday night. 

Before taking the extreme step, he called up a relative, who in turn informed his wife Aruna about his intentions. Aruna, along with her two daughters Mallika and Akhila, rushed to the spot only to see her husband lying unconscious. 

They immediately took him to a private hospital in Eturnagaram, where the doctors asked them to take him to MGM Hospital in Warangal for better treatment. The farmer, however, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital Warangal on Wednesday. Eturnagaram SI P Shyam Sunder said that a case was registered under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) following a complaint lodged by the farmer’s daughter Akhila.

