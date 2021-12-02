STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security beefed up at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border ahead of Maoists PLGA week

Additional forces of greyhounds, CRPF and special party forces have been deployed in the agency areas and along the border to intensify the combing operations and vehicle checking.

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:54 AM

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy inspects security arrangements at Chennaram base camp in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As the Maoist party gears up for the 21st anniversary celebrations of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army, scheduled from December 2 to 10,  security has been beefed up along the border areas of Telangana and Chhattishgarh.

Additional forces of greyhounds, CRPF and special party forces have been deployed in the agency areas and along the border to intensify the combing operations and vehicle checking. Security has also been increased at all police stations after an alert issued by intelligence agencies, stating that the Maoists attack on police stations during the PLGA celebrations.

Meanwhile, Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy visited the base camp at Chennaram in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and interacted with the forces. During his two-hour interaction with the CRPF forces, he also reviewed the security measures being taken up by them. 

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the TSRTC stopped its bus services to agency areas like Cherla, Wazeedu, Venkatapuram and Chintur. The decision, however, has not gone down well with the local tribals as they fear their lives would be badly affected during the Maoists celebrations. 

